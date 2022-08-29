SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.23

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGBAF. Barclays dropped their price objective on SES from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.20 ($10.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.30 ($9.49) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

