ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Sells $1,087,660.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Trinh Phung sold 62 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $11,119.70.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.09. 600,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $314.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

