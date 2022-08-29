ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $338.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $311.62 and last traded at $311.62, with a volume of 14489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.44.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,343,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,670,282.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $1,312,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $25,343,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,262 shares of company stock valued at $28,570,020. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 211.49 and a beta of 1.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

