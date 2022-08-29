Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Declines By 16.2%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Altitude Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $3,926,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,381,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 629,987 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,064,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 430,850 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 911,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 575,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

ALTU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Altitude Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

