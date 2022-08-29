Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Rises By 25.6%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDGGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTDG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,708,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,065. B2Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

B2Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

