Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Grows By 15.2%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 765,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $178.00. 857,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,959. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CDW

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CDW by 10.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in CDW by 197.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 127,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 84,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.