Short Interest in Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Decreases By 35.8%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Cryptyde Stock Up 0.5 %
TYDE traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.87. 965,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,607. Cryptyde has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.
Cryptyde Company Profile
