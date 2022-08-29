Short Interest in Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Decreases By 35.8%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cryptyde Stock Up 0.5 %

TYDE traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.87. 965,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,607. Cryptyde has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Get Cryptyde alerts:

Cryptyde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptyde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptyde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.