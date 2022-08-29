Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Grows By 29.4%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 2,577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 308.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENRFF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

