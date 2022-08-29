Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Expands By 26.0%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 420.5 days.

EGHSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock remained flat at $24.85 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

