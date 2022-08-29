Short Interest in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Declines By 34.7%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 716,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,684. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 114,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Stories

