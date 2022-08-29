Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Decreases By 16.9%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,631,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 1,963,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDDRF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CDDRF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. 17,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,701. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

