Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Increases By 36.3%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,651,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,396. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period.

