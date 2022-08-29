Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Increases By 36.3%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,651,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,396. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.