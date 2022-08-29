Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Increases By 53.7%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.0 days.
Kardex Stock Performance
KRDXF stock remained flat at $190.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day moving average of $200.28. Kardex has a 12 month low of $152.05 and a 12 month high of $337.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
About Kardex
Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.
