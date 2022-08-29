Short Interest in NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Drops By 28.6%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA upgraded NGK Spark Plug from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NGK Spark Plug Price Performance

OTCMKTS NGKSY remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 536. NGK Spark Plug has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

About NGK Spark Plug

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

See Also

