Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Expands By 35.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.12. 130,759,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,166,789. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

