Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Drops By 25.0%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,687 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $138,829.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,231,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,450,934.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 230,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,450 over the last ninety days.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMM. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 95,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SMM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 230,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.