Short Interest in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Grows By 17.6%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,613. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,367,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after buying an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after buying an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

