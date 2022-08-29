Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Decreases By 30.8%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.09) to GBX 3,650 ($44.10) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,492.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF remained flat at $32.02 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. Spectris has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $55.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

