Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rises By 36.5%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,440,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 15,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 23,700,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,308,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.48. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTOO shares. BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.