Short Interest in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Expands By 50.0%

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFGDU remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Monday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $20,050,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $19,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,979,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,467,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,485,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

