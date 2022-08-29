Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

