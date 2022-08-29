Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $87.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $57.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Shutterstock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

