Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 24.7% in August

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 701.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

SLN traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $10.36. 32,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,795. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 643.89% and a negative net margin of 243.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

