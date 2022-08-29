SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 81,448 Shares

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,884,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SBOW stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.33. 406,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.