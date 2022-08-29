Sio Capital Management LLC Acquires 177,401 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares during the quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Affimed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 894,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 636,342 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.78. 16,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

