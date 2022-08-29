Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 41,075 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $538,503,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,010,000 after acquiring an additional 55,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

NYSE:GD opened at $232.59 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

