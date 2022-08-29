Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,777 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

