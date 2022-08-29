SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $179.83 million and $6.64 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.