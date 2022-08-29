SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading 2.7% Higher

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €11.58 ($11.82) and last traded at €11.50 ($11.73). 3,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.20 ($11.43).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on SLM Solutions Group in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 million and a PE ratio of -11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.94.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

