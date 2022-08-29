Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.57

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 3565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after buying an additional 711,672 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 615,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

