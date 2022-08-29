Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.0264 on Major Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $135,805.31 and approximately $1,079.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,737,028 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,476 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.