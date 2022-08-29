Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is FORA Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 222.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $11.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.63. 243,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,094. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.53. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.79.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

