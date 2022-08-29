Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.79.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

