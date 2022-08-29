Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.91 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $428,680.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 820% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.38 or 0.02804568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00826340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,940 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

