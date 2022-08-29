Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Sony Group Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE SONY opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06.
Institutional Trading of Sony Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Sony Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.
About Sony Group
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.