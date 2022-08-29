Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

