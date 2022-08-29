Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
