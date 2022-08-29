South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.60.

South32 Price Performance

South32 stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. South32 has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

