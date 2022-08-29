Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBSAA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

