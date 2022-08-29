Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance
SBSAA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.
About Spanish Broadcasting System
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.