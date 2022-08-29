Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SPPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. 68,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Read More
