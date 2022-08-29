Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. 68,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

