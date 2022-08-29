Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $233.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.01. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

