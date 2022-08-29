Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. Barclays boosted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.93.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

