SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

MKL opened at $1,219.68 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,162.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,261.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

