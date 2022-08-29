SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 510 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

