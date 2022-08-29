SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $278,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

