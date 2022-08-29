SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.98. 1,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.26.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

