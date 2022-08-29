SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.83 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

