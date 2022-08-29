SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $57.42. 147,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,938,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

