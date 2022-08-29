SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 655.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 731,977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 872.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. 5,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,694. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

