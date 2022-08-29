SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.36. 39,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,840,024. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

