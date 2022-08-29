SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 142,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,197,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

